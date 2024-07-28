WATCH TV LIVE

DNC Chair Harrison: Fla., N.C. Competitive for Harris

By    |   Sunday, 28 July 2024 07:31 PM EDT

The enthusiasm for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign suggests that she has a competitive edge in Florida and North Carolina in November, Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison said Sunday.

"I have never seen this type of energy, this type of organizing, grassroots organizing, in all my years of being involved in politics," Harrison said on MSNBC's "The Weekend."

"We have over 1,100 staff across the country in our battleground states. That's not counting in our nonbattleground states. We have over 200 offices across the battleground states," he added.

"We are supporting also through our red state program states that are not battlegrounds, but we believe we can be competitive. And so that's happening right now.

"This is an energy on the ground I have not seen since Barack Obama in 2008. And I'm telling folks, 'Don't sleep on Florida; don't sleep on North Carolina,' because we are going to have the boots on the ground to win one of those tight, close elections," Harrison said.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

