DNC to Force Vice Chair David Hogg to Remain Neutral in Primaries

The Democratic National Committee plans to force David Hogg to choose between his DNC vice chair position and involving himself in primary challenges.

A person with direct knowledge of the plan told Politico that DNC Chair Ken Martin is expected to announce a proposal during a Thursday member call that would change party rules to require that all DNC officers remain neutral in Democrat primary elections.

Hogg reportedly created an uproar within the DNC last week when he vowed to spend millions on primary challenges for "asleep-at-the-wheel" Democrats.

If passed, the proposal would effectively serve as an ultimatum and force Hogg to decide whether to give up his DNC post or separate himself from Leaders We Deserve, a group he co-founded that has pledged $20 million to oust Democrat incumbents.

The move is an escalation in the fight between Hogg and other DNC leaders and House Democrats, many of whom expressed concern at his announcement to primary Democrats in safe blue seats.

"We, as the DNC, need to be seen as a body that can be trusted, that's not putting its thumb on the scales," a DNC member told Politico. "We have to be so strategic and careful with our resources right now. ... So why are we in this circular firing squad against Democrats?"

Hogg gained national recognition as a gun safety activist after surviving a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

In an interview with Politico last week, Hogg said he would "fight to remain in this position," because he believes he "can serve the party." But he reportedly told Democrats he is willing to lose his vice chair position in the process.

"This was my job when I was elected, this was my job as I was running [for vice chair], and I'm willing to fight to say why I believe both are possible at the same time," Hogg said. "I'm not using the DNC's resources in these races. I'm not going to get involved in the presidential primary, and I'm abiding by what the current bylaws are."

Other reforms aimed at increasing party transparency are expected to be included in Martin's Thursday announcement.

"This isn't about David," Jane Kleeb, president of the Association of State Democratic Parties told Politico. "This is about a bigger reform package that will be presented to DNC members that Ken ran on and that we've been pushing inside the DNC for a decade."

The proposal, which would amend the Democratic Party's rules and bylaws, will reportedly be voted on at the DNC's August meeting.