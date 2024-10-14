Keady: Republicans Hoping to Win Should Embrace Early Voting

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party, or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

OPINION

With November just a few weeks away, the presidency lies in the hands of just a few critical swing states — and two swing congressional districts.

With in-person early voting underway in states like Minnesota and Virginia, many pundits have already begun to analyze the potential outcome based on who has already voted.

In states like North Carolina, Florida, and Pennsylvania - three must-win swing states - there has been a massive right-ward shift in mail-in ballot requests.

Republicans are beginning to understand that to win these states from a resource perspective, they must get out early votes.

In 2023, Republicans in Virginia drove out large numbers of general election voters through targeted mail, digital, and over-the-top. Republican voters are beginning to realize that mail-in voting is becoming more secure and convenient.

By meeting voters where they're at, Republicans will become more competitive in the weeks leading up to Election Day, which they traditionally win across the country.

This is great news for Republicans, particularly as swing states in the Rust Belt remain as tossups.

There is a good possibility that the independent electoral college votes in Nebraska and Maine could determine who secures the necessary 270 electoral votes to win.

Winning in this political landscape requires disciplined messaging that appeals across demographics.

Focusing on kitchen table issues like the economy will set Republicans apart and make the Electoral College ours for the taking.

Vice President Kamala Harris has embraced 'Bidenomics' to secure her withering base.

Instead of focusing on plans to address inflation and rising costs, she is focused on promoting a tax-and-spend policy that has hurt middle-class families for nearly four years.

Republicans are driving out voters early in the cycle because they are focusing on the kitchen table issues that directly affect middle-class families.

Messaging matters in every election cycle and makes the difference between winning and losing. Americans are tired of the culture wars — and it is hurting Republicans.

We know that Democrats are going to focus on abortion.

In 2023, Democrats made abortion a referendum.

This led to a massive Republican to loss, flipping the majority in the House of Delegates.

The Republican candidates that lost engaged national discourse and dug their heels in on the abortion issue instead of focusing on kitchen table issues that directly impact families.

Republicans cannot do this if we want to win in November.

Unprecedented inflation and overall poor economic outlook is an issue that affects every single family in America — no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or geography.

By creating messaging tailored to an issue that unites rather than divides, Republicans become the party of solutions, which creates success all the way down the ballot.

With the electoral college in limbo, the victor will be decided by which message resonates most with voters — now is the time to capitalize.

This discipline starts at the top of the ticket. Republicans are highlighting the inequities of ‘Bidenomics’ and are offering real solutions that will benefit hardworking American families.

From eliminating income taxes on tips and taxes on overtime, Republicans are showing their commitment to easing the tax burden on middle-class Americans.

Candidates nationally are adopting these policies and making them their own.

When it comes to the social war, voters are not easily swayed on where they stand on polarizing national issues and no amount of messaging can change their minds — that's what makes them polarizing.

The economy is an issue that voters of all parties, including the highly sought-after swing voters, rate as the most important issue by a landslide.

Both President Trump and Vice President Harris have made it clear victory lies in the Rust Belt. The decision to choose Sen JD Vance, R-Ohio and Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., indicates just how critical these states are to securing 270 electoral votes.

With the Rust Belt a complete tossup, the path to 270 depends on which side can drive out the highest turnout.

You won’t win these votes by engaging in divisive national political discourse. It's going to take a grassroots campaign strategy with disciplined messaging around the issues that actually matter to those voters who embrace the different channels of secure voting procedure.

The winner in November will be determined by who has a more disciplined message and can drive out the most voters, not who has the most active social media following or loudest soundbites.

Jimmy Keady is the founder and president of JLK Political Strategies. A national political consulting firm that is running races nationally. Mr. Keady is a former chief of staff to two members of Congress and a Republican political consultant.