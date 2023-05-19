Gasparino: Disney Scuttled Fla. Jobs to Cut Costs, Not Over DeSantis

Disney CEO Bob Iger scrapped plans to build a $1 billion office complex in Florida that would have created thousands of new jobs because Disney's business is "in the dumps," not because of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' attacks on the company, business columnist Charles Gasparino wrote Friday for the New York Post.

"Don't believe it, because numbers and logic don't lie," Gasparino says.

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro told employees in an email Thursday that Disney had decided not to move forward with the complex in Orlando because of "new leadership and changing business conditions."

The announcement comes a week after Iger said a dispute with DeSantis raised questions about the company's continued investment in Florida. In a conference call with analysts, he said actions by DeSantis and Republican lawmakers amounted to a "campaign of government retaliation" against Disney.

DeSantis last year signed a bill stripping Disney of self-governing authority over its property near Orlando after former Disney CEO Bob Chapek promised to help overturn a state law prohibiting discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Iger is only blaming DeSantis because he and "the Dems fully understand what they're up against if DeSantis is the GOP nominee."

"They know he doesn't have Jan. 6 looming over his campaign; he won't be tweeting about his petty feuds and election-conspiracy theories," Gasparino says.

"DeSantis will allow [President Joe] Biden enough room to stumble over his lousy record, a souring economy, his botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the mess at the border and more.

"Trump will try to steal the oxygen out of the room with his trademark slapstick as he did in 2020. And lose."