Trump: Biden's Border Policies 'Utterly Depraved,' Sabotaged the Wall

It is a vast understatement to say President Joe Biden "has provoked a national security disaster" at the southern border, former President Donald Trump wrote Wednesday in an opinion column.

"Biden has enacted the most radical open borders agenda imaginable," Trump said in commentary published in The Washington Times. "This is perhaps the first time in world history a nation has purposely and systematically dismantled its own defenses to invite millions of foreign migrants to enter its territory and break its law."

Trump slammed Biden for "utterly depraved" polices that included restoring catch-and-release, tearing up asylum agreements with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, and announcing "that anyone on the planet who lives in a crime-afflicted area now qualifies for asylum in the United States."

The former president also cited the Biden administration's new program by which the government will pay to fly illegal aliens' relatives from other countries to join them in the U.S.

None of those decisions rank as Biden's worst, however, according to Trump.

"Of all the vindictive, shocking, and self-defeating border security actions Joe Biden has taken, none surpasses his decision to stop the final completion of the wall," said Trump, who had begun his column with a reference to the wall.

"When I was president, I delivered on my promise to build a border wall to protect our country. All Joe Biden had to do was paint it."

Trump said illegal border crossings in May were nearly 700% higher than the same period in 2020, and more unaccompanied minors have arrived in each of the past three months than in any prior month in recorded history.

More ultra-lethal fentanyl has been intercepted than in all of 2020, said Trump, adding that seizures of the drug are up 265% from last year.

Trump, who was traveling to Texas to visit the border on Wednesday, said the southern border wall’s construction needs to be completed.

"The wall was planned, approved, paid for, and virtually done," Trump wrote. "Only a few key areas remained to be completed. All Joe Biden had to do was let the contractors finish their work. The border agents wanted it, and it would make the whole country safer.

"Instead, Biden sabotaged the completion of the wall, ordered an immediate halt to construction on his first day in office, impounded the funds Congress had appropriated and took steps to terminate the National Emergency declaration that had facilitated it."

Human traffickers and drug smugglers have exploited Biden’s decision by taking advantage of wall openings, Trump said.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, has said his state will finish building the wall – something Trump said should not have been needed.

"Border security is a core responsibility of the federal government — and my administration had already done everything required to complete the project," Trump wrote. "We secured the necessary legal authorities, acquired the land, designed, engineered, and tested the wall.

"With little help from Congress, my administration obtained the money, executed the contracts, and hired the personnel. For Texas to be unnecessarily forced to repeat these complicated steps will take months or years if it is even possible for them to do it at all."

Trump concluded his column by saying the U.S. needs to "restore the entire set of border security and immigration enforcement measures we put into place — and critically, we must finish the wall."

"A nation without borders is not a nation at all," he said in his final paragraph. "For the sake of our country, Joe Biden must finish sealing the border immediately, or the American People must elect a Congress that will."