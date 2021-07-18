DeSantis Calls Out Biden's 'Double Standard' on 'Political' Migration

The Biden administration being firm against Cuban asylum seekers making the 90-mile trek to Florida, but permitting them to walk across the border in Texas, Arizona, and California is a bold political double standard to Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"They have a hundred times stronger case for political persecution leaving a communist dictatorship than the other migrants who are coming across the border who are basically coming across the border because they want more economic opportunities," DeSantis told Fox News' "Watters World."

"It's a total double standard, but honestly, it's something we expected because I do think a lot of their border policies are very political in nature in its intent."

Host Jesse Watters asked if Democrats are more inclined to block a Cuban refugee seeking asylum because the ills of communism has them likely to ultimately vote more conservative and less likely to support their socialist agenda items.

"Look, I think there's political dimension to it, there's no doubt," DeSantis replied.

DeSantis added he does have the position the best way to help Cubans most is to help them on the island of Cuba.

"We do believe the fight for freedom is in Cuba, with the Cuban people," DeSantis continued. "We want to be supportive of that.

"But we don't think it's in their interest, or in our interest, to have a big migration."

DeSantis also noted there are legit cases of asylum on the southern border with Mexico, too, but political persecution is stronger with the Cuban refugees.

"Some of these people themselves are being victimized and being trafficked by the cartels, but they don't rate the same as leaving a dictatorship, a communist dictatorship," he concluded.

DeSantis was speaking from Texas, where he has sent 50 law enforcement officials from his state to help curb the open flow of migration across the southern border under President Joe Biden.

"Where the federal government is failing, Texas is having to step up, and Florida and other states are helping," DeSantis said, noting the migrants will ultimately be fleeing to Florida, so his state needs to help in Texas.

"Most of the people that are Florida folks have admitted their ultimate destination is the state of Florida," he said. "So this has huge implications not just for our country as a whole, but states like my own where a lot of these folks are going to end up coming illegally."

DeSantis called out the Biden administration aiding illegal immigrations by helping them with lawyers and travel to other states, because of the conditions in Texas and Arizona.

"When they get turned over to the feds, what the feds are essentially doing is giving them a bus ticket and letting them go where they want to go," DeSantis said.

"This has big implications for our schools, our social services, all of those other things. Make no mistake about it, this is a deliberate policy to allow illegal migrants to go all over the country in violation of our laws."