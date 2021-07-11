Dick Morris: Biden Aides Attacking Harris to Prevent Her From Invoking 25th Amendment

President Joe Biden's aides are leaking stories criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris because they are concerned she will invoke the 25th Amendment in an attempt to remove the president from office, political strategist Dick Morris said on Sunday.

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show on WABC 770 AM hosted by John Catsimatidis, Morris explained his rationale behind his thinking by referring to a recent article in The New York Times that “talks about how Harris is not ready for prime time. She was antagonizing her staff. She screwed up on the trip to the border,” as well as other negative items about her.

Morris, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, said that he can deduce from his experience in Washington that the leak for the story “must have undoubtedly come from the Biden forces.”

Morris said that this makes sense, because “the rumor I keep hearing from sources close to the White House is that Biden is getting worse. That the dementia is really becoming noticeable and harder to control and harder to camouflage. I believe there may be a move coming to invoke the 25th Amendment against Biden and replace him with Harris.”

In order to defend against this possibility, which Morris indicated might increase, “Biden’s people are pushing back against it by shooting at Harris and saying that she’s not really ready to be president.”

He emphasized that a careful reading of The New York Times story clearly points to the sources leaking the information had to have come from Biden's aides, stressing that “the only reason for them to do that [is to push back] against the 25th Amendment coup.”

Morris added that “the Democrats are realizing they’re cooked in 2022… They will lose the House. The Senate, they might also lose. I think that there is a sense of panic among Democrats” about their electoral prospects.