Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Biden's Cognitive Problems Will Get Worse

The American people need an objective assessment of President Joe Biden's cognitive capabilities, particularly after his performance at last week's G-7 summit, because his issues are only going to get worse, Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician for Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, said on Newsmax Monday.

"He's always made gaffes, but these are really different right now," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He seems confused about where he's at and what he's doing."

While in Europe last week Biden "didn't look like he was in control ... he's not inspiring confidence to our allies and he's sending the wrong message to our adversaries," Jackson added.

When Trump was in office, Jackson administered a cognitive screening test to him after liberal outcry over some of his actions. The lawmaker said Monday that the president scored "30 out of 30" on a screening test that looks for early cognitive decline.

The test isn't a "detailed, aggressive cognitive assessment," but a "screening tool," that is much like other screenings done for cancer or heart disease during a physical, said Jackson.

The lawmaker also said he thought it was "concerning" when Biden forgot Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's name while introducing him during his announcement about him, and "forgot the name of the Pentagon."

"I think that raises a lot of red flags," said Jackson. "I think these things are going to continue to get worse. He's working in a very protected environment right now. They're only rolling him out on certain days when I think he has good days. They're giving him prescreened questions from the press, on who to call on and giving him talking points for each of the questions, and even then, he's struggling."

And with the G-7, Biden's weaknesses were exposed on a world stage, which is "unfortunate" for the United States, said Jackson.

"We're being tested every day" by Russia, China, and Iran, and "we are not inspiring the confidence in our allies and we're sending the wrong message," he continued. "We're not passing the tests that are being put before us."

Jackson also said he thinks Democrats will start demanding answers about Biden's capabilities as the months go by.

"I would say, just stand by," said Jackson. "I'll come back on your show in the next 12 months or so and we'll talk about it again because it won't just be me talking about it. It'll be Democrats talking about it because this is going to get worse, not better."

