Biden Fumbles With Notes When Asked About Cyber Attack

President Joe Biden during a Q&A with a reporter Saturday seemed to struggle when asked about the latest cyberattack that hit over 200 U.S. companies and fumbled for notes from his jacket pocket, prompting former President Donald Trump’s physician to demand the 78-year-old take a cognitive fitness test, reports The New York Post.

“Mr. President, let me know if I can ask you a question,” said a member of the White House press pool while Biden was at the register paying for a slice of cherry pie at King Orchards firm in Central Lake, Mich.

“Sure,” Biden responded.

“With the most recent hack by the Russians, would you say that this means –” the reporter said before being cut off.

“We’re not sure it’s the Russians,” Biden responded. “I got a brief when I was on the plane. That’s why I was late getting off the plane.

“I’ll be in better shape to talk to you about it,” he started, then cut himself off as he looked for notes in his pocket while also attempting to check out.

“I’ll tell you what they sent me, OK?” he then said, reading from a sheet of paper.

“The idea – first of all we’re not sure who it is for certain, number one. And what I did, I directed the full resources of the government to assist in a response if we determine – what else you need?” Biden then said to the cashier.

“Oh nothing, you’re all set,” she responded.

“OK,” he said, then redirecting his full attention to the reporter’s question.

“The fact is that I’ve directed the intelligence community to give me a deep dive on what’s happened, and I’ll know better tomorrow. And if it is either with the knowledge of and/or a consequence of Russia, then I told Putin we would respond,” he said.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas., and the former White House physician, said Biden should be administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) to test for memory impairment, dementia and other maladies.

“I think he’s demonstrating every single day that there is something going on,” Jackson told Fox News on Saturday.

“He’s just not aging gracefully at this point.”

Biden is known for making gaffes, including in March when he referred to Kamala Harris as "President Harris."

"Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope," he said at the time.