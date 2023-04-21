61 Calif. Liberal Groups Ask Sen. Feinstein, 89, to Resign

The sick leave taken by 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has caused concerns among liberals because President Joe Biden's federal judicial nominees are blocked by a Judiciary Committee that now has an equal number of Democrats and Republicans.

To emphasize that point, a coalition of liberal grassroots groups in California wrote a letter Friday to Feinstein asking her to resign from the Senate so she can focus on her health and an interim senator be appointed by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom to serve out the remainder of her term before the 2024 elections.

Feinstein has been absent from the Senate since February because of a bout with shingles, a painful rash caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox, and a brief stay in the hospital.

The coalition of 61 liberal groups that said it represents 101,034 Californians praised Feinstein for her more than 30-year Senate career and the "trailblazing work" she accomplished as the state's longest-serving senator.

"But now, complications from your illness threaten this storied legacy," the coalition wrote. "Your absences hobble the elected Democratic Senate majority from doing the work of the people of California and our nation.

"Therefore, at this key moment and with great respect and affection, we ask that you resign from the Senate to focus on your health. Please allow Governor Newsom to appoint an interim Senator who can provide robust and constant representation for California through the election of 2024."

Feinstein, a former mayor of San Francisco, has served in the Senate since winning a special election in 1992. She said in February she will not seek reelection in 2024 but will serve out her current term.

Last week, Feinstein asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to replace her on the Judiciary Committee until she can return to Washington, but when Democrats tried to appoint someone Tuesday to vote in her place, Republicans blocked the request.

The group's letter emphasized how much was at stake "for women and marginalized groups whose rights are under attack." The letter then focused on the matter of Biden's judicial nominees.

"Scores of Biden-nominated judges await confirmation," the coalition wrote. "We must tap every possible vote in the Senate to contain the larger Republican threat to freedom and liberty in our country.

"Sadly, your Republican colleagues have rejected traditional approval processes, instead seeking to gain unfair leverage from your ill health. This impasse is not in the best interest of California or the nation."

The coalition concluded its letter by saying, "We respectfully ask you to give one more gift of service to our great state by fully stepping back to allow a new appointee to carry forth and extend your legacy."

Newsmax reached out to Feinstein's office for comment.

