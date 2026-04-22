Pentagon: Navy Secretary John Phelan Is Leaving

The Pentagon announced Wednesday that Navy Secretary John Phelan, the military branch's top civilian official, is leaving his job.

In a statement posted to social media, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Phelan was “departing the administration, effective immediately.

Navy Undersecretary Hung Cao will become acting secretary, Parnell said.

The sudden departure comes just a day after Phelan addressed a large crowd of sailors and industry professionals at the Navy's annual conference in Washington and spoke with reporters about his agenda.