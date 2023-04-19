×
Tags: dianne feinstein | poll | mitch mcconnell | congress

Almost 2 in 3 Dems Say Feinstein Should Resign

By    |   Wednesday, 19 April 2023 05:47 PM EDT

Roughly two-thirds of registered Democrats think Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., should resign due to her ongoing absence from Congress due to a health issue.

Feinstein, who at 89 is one of the oldest members of Congress, has been absent for over a month after being hospitalized for shingles last month. This has caused a delay in the Senate Judiciary Committee's ability to move forward with judicial nominations, causing some Democrats to call on her to step down.

A new poll from The Economist and YouGov shows that most Americans, and most Democrats, think Feinstein should resign:

  • 65% of Americans think Feinstein should resign.
  • 18% in total think she should stay.
  • 17% are not sure.

When broken down by party:

  • 64% of Democrats said resign, 22% said stay.
  • 71% of Republicans said resign, 14% said stay.
  • 61% of independents said resign, 17% said stay.

Voters were also asked if they think Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., should resign after the 81-year-old spent more than a month absent from Congress while recovering from a fall.

  • 63% in total said resign, 19% said stay.
  • 64% of Democrats said resign, 22% said stay.
  • 64% of Republicans said resign, 20% said stay.
  • 62% of independents said resign, 15% said stay.

The Economist and YouGov surveyed 1,500 Americans across the country from April 15-18, 2023 with a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
230
Newsmax Media, Inc.

