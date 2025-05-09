DHS Sued Over Ending Some Migrant Protections

The Trump administration is facing another immigration-based lawsuit over ending temporary protected status (TPS) for thousands of Afghans and Cameroonians, Newsweek first reported.

Immigration advocacy group Citizens Assisting and Sheltering the Abused (CASA) filed the suit on behalf of the migrants, according to the report.

"The reason that CASA is bringing this case is because we have thousands of members who are impacted here, and nobody knows what is going on. All we have to go on is a quote in a newspaper around the intention to terminate for Cameroon and Afghanistan," Nick Katz, general counsel for CASA, told Newsweek on Thursday.

The Department of Homeland Security announced last month that TPS would be allowed to lapse for some 12,000 Afghans and Cameroonians, putting them on track for deportation after May 20 and into June, according to The New York Times. However, DHS has yet to formally announce the move in the Federal Register, The Hill reported Friday.

Many of the Afghans were allowed into the U.S. after the Biden administration's withdrawal from that country in August 2021. The Biden administration extended TPS to Cameroonians in 2023 due to the ongoing conflict in the central African country. The lawsuit says conditions are still too dangerous in both countries to remove the protections.

"This heartless action is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to force out those it has deemed undesirable: low-income Black and brown people. From launching the 'gold card' to prioritizing safe migration for majority white South Africans, the Trump administration has made clear that White and wealthy people are welcomed in Trump’s America. No one else," Katz said in a release.

The administration's decision would affect more than 9,000 Afghans and some 3,000 Cameroonians, according to the Times.

"A TPS designation cannot be terminated in this manner," the lawsuit read, according to The Hill. "Instead, Congress established a strict process for terminating TPS designations, one that required [Homeland Security] Secretary [Kristi] Noem to publish notice of her decision in the Federal Register at least 60 days before the current designation period ends."