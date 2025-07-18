DHS: Illegal Immigrants Who Impregnated Minors Busted

An illegal immigrant convicted of impregnating a young girl has been deported, while another was arrested and charged for raping and impregnating a minor, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

Pedro Trejo Reyes, a Mexican national, was arrested in Houston on July 17 by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers, Breitbart reported.

Reyes was convicted in 2011 for sexually assaulting his 12-year-old niece, resulting in her pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage, DHS said. Following the completion of his prison sentence, ICE arrested him and deported him back to Mexico, Breitbart reported. Reyes was also previously convicted of driving while intoxicated.

"As the media and politicians continue to carry water for criminal illegal aliens who have committed indescribable acts of evil in our country, the brave men and women of ICE are arresting and removing the worst of the worst from the U.S.," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement on Thursday.

"Just today, ICE deported Pedro Trejo Reyes who raped and impregnated a defenseless child. There is no path forward, no second chances and no place in America for depraved aliens like him. Under President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem, DHS is continuing to make America safe."

Edwin Jacobo Hernandez Mateo, a Honduran national, was arrested by ICE agents in Texas and charged for raping and impregnating a minor under the age of 14, according to DHS. Mateo will remain in ICE detention in Montgomery County, Texas.