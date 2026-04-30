Trump Rips Germany's Merz Over Ukraine, Iran Disputes

President Donald Trump sharply criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a social media post Thursday morning, calling out the NATO ally for his lack of action on Ukraine and Iran.

"The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (Where he has been totally ineffective!), and fixing his broken Country, especially Immigration and Energy, and less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat, thereby making the World, including Germany, a safer place!" Trump wrote.