Illegal Alien Charged in Staged Immigration Kidnapping

An illegal alien living in California has been charged by federal prosecutors with fabricating a story about being kidnapped by federal agents in a scam intended to get people to donate money.

The U.S. Attorney's office in central California said 41-year-old Yuriana Julia Pelaez Calderon is being detained following her arrest on charges of conspiracy and making false statements to federal officers.

Investigating agents said Calderon, originally from Mexico, was represented by an attorney who held a media conference on June 30 and announced Calderon was being held by federal authorities after being taken from a restaurant parking lot in downtown Los Angeles.

An affidavit filed by agents indicated the woman's daughter had set up a GoFundMe page seeking donations to secure Calderon's release.

But federal agents said it was all a hoax.

Almost a week after the media conference, agents located Calderon and made contact. Agents said she held to the kidnapping story. The investigating officers said they discovered Calderon had faked photographs showing her purported rescue and said they discovered she had planned yet another media briefing to try and boost donations.

HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang said it was a terrible situation. "Since early July, my office invested valuable time and resources working this alleged kidnapping investigation only to discover that it was a hoax."

California U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli pointed an accusing finger at all involved. "Dangerous rhetoric that ICE agents are kidnapping illegal immigrants is being recklessly peddled by politicians and echoed in the media to inflame the public and discredit our courageous federal agents."