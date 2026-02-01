WATCH TV LIVE

House DHS Committee Dems Urge Against Passing CR

By    |   Sunday, 01 February 2026 10:33 PM EST

House Democrats on the Homeland Security Committee are urging colleagues to oppose the continuing resolution returned from the Senate this weekend, warning it would expand immigration enforcement and increase DHS resources without sufficient oversight.

In a letter dated Feb. 1, 2026, posted on X, Ranking Member Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and other Democrats argued lawmakers should "vote NO on the funding package," saying it would give ICE and CBP additional funding "without clear accountability."

They criticized provisions that would allow federal agencies to "unilaterally implement new and strengthened immigration enforcement" operations.

The lawmakers also raised concerns about surveillance programs and the deployment of federal law enforcement, writing that "racial profiling" in immigration enforcement "must stop" and calling for an end to "sweeping surveillance systems DHS is using to crack down on protesters."

The push adds pressure on House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., as Democrat opposition could force the spending plan to pass with Republican votes alone.

The GOP holds a 218-214 majority if Rep.-elect Christian Menefee, D-Texas, is sworn in before Tuesday's anticipated vote. The bill can pass if all 218 Republicans vote yes.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


