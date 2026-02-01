Texas Dem Rep.-Elect Menefee May Swear in Monday

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reportedly will be ready to swear in Rep.-elect Christian Menefee, D-Texas, on Monday if Menefee's office takes the necessary steps.

"NEWS — @SpeakerJohnson is expected swear in @CDMenefee tomorrow provided the paperwork from Texas arrives in time," Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman wrote Sunday on X.

"This will cut Johnson's vote margin to one vote."

Johnson was forced to beat back criticism for not swearing in Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., during the Democrats' record-setting government shutdown last fall, but the latest shutdown over obstruction of immigration enforcement is a partial shutdown that will not affect House operations.

"We are not in legislative session," Johnson said Oct. 20. "I will administer [the] oath to her, I hope, on the first day we come back into legislative session.

"I am willing and anxious to do that."

Johnson then criticized Grijalva for partisan political games before even being seated.

"In the meantime, instead of doing TikTok videos, she should be serving her constituents," Johnson said pointedly Oct. 20. "She could be taking their calls, directing them, trying to help them through the crisis that Democrats have created by shutting down the government."

The House plans to vote Tuesday on the Senate's reworked continuing resolution to reopen the government that partial shutdown again Saturday morning after midnight Friday.

Democrats will insist on a prompt swearing-in for Menefee, tightening the Republican lead to 218-214. Three House vacancies in Georgia, New Jersey, and California are scheduled to be filled by special elections in March, April, and August, respectively.

The Texas district has been vacant for most of the past year. Menefee will replace the late Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Texas, who served only two months in the House before his death in March.