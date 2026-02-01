WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: texas | house | rep | swearing in | christian menefee | mike johnson

Texas Dem Rep.-Elect Menefee May Swear in Monday

By    |   Sunday, 01 February 2026 05:56 PM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reportedly will be ready to swear in Rep.-elect Christian Menefee, D-Texas, on Monday if Menefee's office takes the necessary steps.

"NEWS — @SpeakerJohnson is expected swear in @CDMenefee tomorrow provided the paperwork from Texas arrives in time," Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman wrote Sunday on X.

"This will cut Johnson's vote margin to one vote."

Johnson was forced to beat back criticism for not swearing in Rep. Adelita Grijalva, D-Ariz., during the Democrats' record-setting government shutdown last fall, but the latest shutdown over obstruction of immigration enforcement is a partial shutdown that will not affect House operations.

"We are not in legislative session," Johnson said Oct. 20. "I will administer [the] oath to her, I hope, on the first day we come back into legislative session.

"I am willing and anxious to do that."

Johnson then criticized Grijalva for partisan political games before even being seated.

"In the meantime, instead of doing TikTok videos, she should be serving her constituents," Johnson said pointedly Oct. 20. "She could be taking their calls, directing them, trying to help them through the crisis that Democrats have created by shutting down the government."

The House plans to vote Tuesday on the Senate's reworked continuing resolution to reopen the government that partial shutdown again Saturday morning after midnight Friday.

Democrats will insist on a prompt swearing-in for Menefee, tightening the Republican lead to 218-214. Three House vacancies in Georgia, New Jersey, and California are scheduled to be filled by special elections in March, April, and August, respectively.

The Texas district has been vacant for most of the past year. Menefee will replace the late Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Texas, who served only two months in the House before his death in March.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reportedly will be ready to swear in Rep.-elect Christian Menefee, D-Texas, on Monday if Menefee's office takes the necessary steps.
texas, house, rep, swearing in, christian menefee, mike johnson
290
2026-56-01
Sunday, 01 February 2026 05:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved