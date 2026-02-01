Trump: Dems 'Soft on Crime' at 'Expense' of America

President Donald Trump, who called on the Department of Homeland Security to let Democrat-run sanctuary cities face protesters themselves, blasted Democrats again Sunday for being "soft on crime."

"The biggest problem our Country has is that the Democrats are SOFT ON CRIME!" Trump wrote Sunday night on Truth Social. "They want to protect the Criminal, violent and vicious as they may be, at the expense of our great American Citizens and Patriots.

"That is not what America is about, and never will be! President DJT."

Trump has lamented the midterm tradition of the minority party regaining seats in Congress, but he has been particularly critical of Democrat-run cities in blue states — like California, Minnesota, New York, and Illinois — for allowing "insurrectionist" protesters to run amok and obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

"I have instructed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, that under no circumstances are we going to participate in various poorly run Democrat Cities with regard to their Protests and/or Riots unless, and until, they ask us for help," Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.

"In the meantime, by copy of this Statement, I am informing Local Governments, as I did in Los Angeles when they were rioting at the end of the Biden Term, that you must protect your own State and Local Property.

"In addition, it is your obligation to also protect our Federal Property, Buildings, Parks, and everything else. We are there to protect Federal Property, only as a back up, in that it is Local and State Responsibility to do so."