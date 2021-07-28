New Anti-DeSantis Ad Tries to Stoke Tensions With Trump

"Remove Ron," the political action committee that seeks to prevent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from being reelected next year, has launched another ad trying to stoke tensions between him and former President Donald Trump, Axios reported on Tuesday.

"This new ad highlights the growing divide between the two GOP frontrunners and how we can’t let either of them further alienate Americans in 2024," Remove Ron founder Daniel Uhlfelder said in a statement.

"We tried to warn you, Donald," a voiceover says at the opening of the latest ad. "Ron’s coming for you. And now he’s taking your donors. They’ve given millions more to Ron than to you, Donald."

The voiceover continues in a mocking way, "How will you compete with Ron in 2024 if he wins in 22? He has your supporters, your merch[andise] and your donor. You better stop Ron, Donald, before he stops you."

Remove Ron says its first ad went viral with 350,000 organic views on social media.

Uhlfelder, a lawyer who opposed DeSantis’ coronavirus polices and pushed for beach closures during the pandemic by walking on crowded shores in the Panhandle wearing a black grim reaper suit and carrying a black sickle, started the PAC in February, Florida Phoenix reported.

Remove Ron alleges DeSantis has a "record of failure," including more than 26,000 resident coronavirus deaths, the state's troubled unemployment system, and his "blind loyalty" to Trump.

Ulhfelder said that rumors about the possibility of DeSantis running for president in the future intensified his desire to stop him.

However, according to a poll released this week by the University of South Florida, DeSantis enjoys majority approval in the state for his handling of jobs and the economy (60%) and the coronavirus pandemic (52%), while also having plurality support across every other issue surveyed.