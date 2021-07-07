Echelon Poll: Gov. Ron DeSantis Leads GOP Pack if Trump Opts Out

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remains focused on his 2022 reelection campaign, but if former President Donald Trump opts out of a 2024 presidential election run, surging popularity has the Florida governor positioned as a GOP primary front-runner.

DeSantis garnered the plurality of support in a 19-candidate field in a survey conducted last month by Echelon Insights. He was a 7-point favorite at 21% over the runner-up, former Vice President Mike Pence (14%).

While DeSantis leads those who received votes in the poll, it should be mentioned "unsure" actually led the poll's non-Trump candidates at 26%.

Registered Republicans and registered voters who lean Republican were asked: "If Donald Trump does NOT seek the Republican nomination for President in 2024 and the presidential primaries were being held today, for whom would you vote?"

Ron DeSantis 21%. Mike Pence 14%. Donald Trump, Jr 7%. Nikki Haley 6%. Ted Cruz 6%. Mitt Romney 4%. Marco Rubio 3%. Tim Scott 2%. Tucker Carlson 1%. Greg Abbott 1%. Kristi Noem 1%. Rick Scott 1%. Liz Cheney 1%. Chris Christie 1%. Mike Pompeo *%. Larry Hogan *%. Tom Cotton *%. Ben Sasse *%. Josh Hawley *%. Someone else 2%.

Most of the candidates in the poll are notably on board with Trump's America First movement. Pence, potentially, and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, vocally, are the leaders among the Trump detractors. The others in that anti-Trump category, according to reports, include Tucker Carlson, Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

Any talk of DeSantis breaking from Trump was rejected by the Florida's governor's office this week.

"Contrary to inaccurate reporting based on anonymous sources, the governor never suggested canceling the event," DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw announced in a statement Monday after Trump's Sarasota, Florida, July 3 rally. "I'd also like to emphasize that there was never, at any time, a 'plea' from Gov. DeSantis or anyone on his team to cancel or postpone the rally.

"There was never a 'feud' either.'"

The Echelon Insights poll was conducted June 18-22 among 1,001 registered voters. The above results were taken just from registered Republicans and those who lean Republican in past elections, a combined 386 respondents. There were no margins of error provided with the poll results.