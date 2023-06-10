×
Okla. Gov. Stitt Endorses DeSantis For President

By    |   Saturday, 10 June 2023 07:40 PM EDT

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Saturday endorsed Florida counterpart Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination, calling him a "strong conservative and principled leader."

"I am proud to endorse him for president," Stitt said in a press release. "As fellow Governors during COVID, DeSantis did not surrender states' rights and individual liberties over to groupthink. In this election cycle, Oklahomans will remember that DeSantis was one of the few who never backed down in the face of adversity, because DeSantis operated with dogged conviction and shared our values for a limited government and free country. 

"As a proven leader, DeSantis has boldly delivered results for the people of Florida that laid the groundwork for a booming economy, an education system focused on student outcomes, and better infrastructure for working families," he added.

"To deliver these same results all across America and unwind the disastrous liberal mandates of the Biden administration is going to demand a candidate who can win and keep winning as a two-term president. I am confident that leader is Ron DeSantis."

DeSantis, seen as former President Donald Trump's top challenger, launched his campaign in late May for the 2024 election cycle. Earlier this week he touted endorsements from several Oklahoma Republicans, including former U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine, who served as NASA administrator under Trump.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Saturday endorsed Florida counterpart Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination, calling him a "strong conservative and principled leader."
