DeSantis Jokingly Refers to Biden as 'Brandon'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has jokingly referred to the Biden administration as the "Brandon administration."

The Republican governor's comments came during an address on Wednesday, according to the Washington Examiner.

"When you look at the Biden … the Brandon administration," he said. His comments prompted the crowd to cheer while others started chanting, "Let's go Brandon."

The chant became an internet sensation after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR race incorrectly reported that fans were chanting "Let’s go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown, when they were really shouting, "F*** Joe Biden!"

There is now a "Let’s Go Brandon" song by rapper Bryson Gray that takes multiple shots at Biden regarding his Afghanistan withdrawal, cognitive ability, and handling of the coronavirus.