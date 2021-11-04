'Let's Go Brandon' Spreads From Stadium Chant to GOP Rallying Cry Despite 'Woke' Pushback

Americans frustrated by President Joe Biden’s policies have united under the viral phrase "Let’s Go Brandon" — and the three-word anthem has absolutely flabbergasted the left.
Born out of a reporter mishearing an anti-Biden NASCAR stadium chant last month, the phrase has quickly morphed into a mini movement that’s not so secretly sweeping the nation. There’s a popular rap song titled "Let’s Go Brandon"; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, posted a photo on Twitter of him at Game 2 of the World Series with a man holding a "Let’s Go Brandon" poster; An Arizona veteran donned a T-shirt with the catchphrase when he accepted an award for foiling an attempted armed robbery.
