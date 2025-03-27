WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: deregulation | task force | doj | red tape | golden age | business | opportunities

DOJ Sets Up Task Force to Help Trump's 'Golden Age'

By    |   Thursday, 27 March 2025 10:30 PM EDT

The Department of Justice has established a task force aimed at cutting through red tape that reduces business opportunities.

The department said in a press release the task force will help to advance President Donald Trump's vision of an economic "Golden Age."

The new Anticompetitive Regulations Task Force is targeting government and private blockades to free enterprise, according to Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater.

"This Antitrust Division will stand against harmful barriers to competition whether imposed by public regulators or private monopolists," she said.

A White House release on Jan. 24 said, "Within the first 100 hours of his second administration, President Trump taken hundreds of executive actions to secure the border, deport criminal illegal immigrants, unleash American prosperity, lower costs, increase government transparency, and reinstitute merit-based hiring in the federal government."

The DOJ said some of the primary markets that can expect more competition and reduced prices include housing, energy, transportation, healthcare, food, and agriculture.

Slater said the task force is looking for recommendations from anyone who can help pinpoint harmful regulations and business practices.

"We look forward to working with the public and with other federal agencies to identify and eliminate anticompetitive laws and regulations."

An executive order from Trump on Jan. 31 spelled out how federal agencies are expected to address the issue.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Department of Justice has established a task force aimed at cutting through red tape that reduces business opportunities.
deregulation, task force, doj, red tape, golden age, business, opportunities
216
2025-30-27
Thursday, 27 March 2025 10:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved