Trump to Congress: We're Just Getting Started

President Donald Trump boasted to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night about the whirlwind of accomplishments since he was inaugurated at the U.S. Capitol, exclaiming "we are just getting started."

"Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the Golden Age of America," Trump said in a speech that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country," he said. "We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplish in four years or eight years — and we are JUST GETTING STARTED."

Trump, in his first speech in front of Congress since 2020, said that America's momentum, spirit, pride, and confidence has returned and "the American Dream is surging — bigger and better than ever before."

"The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again," he said.

"Over the past six weeks, I have signed nearly 100 executive orders and taken more than 400 executive actions to restore common sense, safety, optimism, and wealth all across our wonderful land. The people elected me to do the job, and I am doing it. In fact, it has been stated by many that the first month of our presidency is the most successful in the history of our nation."

Because Trump has only been in office for a little more than six weeks, his address is not technically considered a State of the Union, although it had the look and sound of a State of the Union address, with the president addressing lawmakers from the House chamber and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Vice President J.D. Vance seated behind him.

