Trump Continues Attacks on Judiciary

Friday, 21 March 2025 10:48 AM EDT

President Donald Trump used his Truth Social account to levy more attacks on the judiciary Friday.

"No District Court Judge, or any Judge, can assume the duties of the President of the United States," Trump wrote. "Only Crime and Chaos would result. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg earned the White House's ire after he issued a 14-day temporary block on the president being able to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 while deporting 238 alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

In his order, Boasberg, chief judge of the federal district court, said that any flights in the air with the deportees should return to the United States, but the Trump administration argues that the planes were already gone when the order was issued.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously called Boasberg a "Democrat activist," while Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, filed articles of impeachment against the judge.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

Friday, 21 March 2025 10:48 AM
