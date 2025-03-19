WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: immigration | deportation | trump | illegal migrants | brandon gill | james boasberg

Rep. Gill to Newsmax: Judge's Deportation Ruling Should Be Appealed Quickly

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 02:00 PM EDT

U.S. District Judge James "Jeb" Boasberg's ruling blocking President Donald Trump's administration from invoking wartime powers to deport migrants should be "appealed and quickly because the American people are not going to sit around and wait for months and months … to have higher courts rule that a lower court usurped executive authority to give power back to the president that he already had to begin with," Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax.

Gill, who filed impeachment articles against Boasberg Tuesday, said the process "is a necessary remedy."

"It's a constitutional remedy. It's a core part of our checks and balances system. We cannot allow rogue judges on the D.C. Circuit court to conduct foreign policy of the United States," he said on "National Report."

"That is the clear prerogative of the president of the United States. And it needs to stay there."

Gill's resolution accused Boasberg of abusing his power in levying an emergency pause on the Trump administration's plans to deport illegal immigrants under a wartime authority first issued in 1798.

"Chief Judge Boasberg required President Trump to turn around planes midair that had aliens associated with Tren de Aragua, a designated foreign terrorist organization," the resolution said. "This conduct jeopardizes the safety of the nation, represents an abuse of judicial power and is detrimental to the orderly functioning of the judiciary. Using the powers of his office, Chief Judge Boasberg has attempted to seize power from the executive branch and interfere with the will of the American people."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 19 March 2025 02:00 PM
