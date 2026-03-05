Report: DOJ Hasn't Closed Autopen Investigation

The Department of Justice has not shelved its investigation into the use of autopens by White House aides who served in the Biden administration, three sources told the Washington Examiner.

A senior department official said the investigation into whether then-President Joe Biden's aides mishandled his use of the autopen remains active, disputing a report in The New York Times that said prosecutors had effectively dropped the matter since they could not find any criminal conduct.

"I don't think it's the view of smart people that it was illegal to use an autopen," the official told the Examiner.

Investigators said they are looking into whether White House aides improperly used an autopen when Biden's mental capacity was declining, allowing executive actions without the president's knowledge or consent, the Examiner reported.

The official told the Examiner they are focused on the conduct of Biden's aides and not the former president, and whether they used an autopen for potential "obstruction" of Biden's intent and whether they bypassed his authority in using the devices.

DOJ officials pushed back on Times reporting they were looking into whether Biden himself broke the law, the Examiner reported.

A senior official declined to say why three sources told the Times the investigation had been closed.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, whose office is overseeing in the inquiry, said on social media that the office cannot comment on the investigation.

Biden has denied the allegations.

"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency," Biden said in a statement last year.

"I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false," he added.