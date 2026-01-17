Trump: Arrest Biden Autopen Minions, Big 'Price to Pay'

President Donald Trump is calling for arrests of Biden administration officials tied to the abuse of the autopen under President Joe Biden, the type of ominous message that has preceded Justice Department action in the past.

"Everyone is asking about the Autopen?" Trump wrote Saturday afternoon on Truth Social. "What was done is totally illegal, and anything signed that way is of 'no further force or effect.'

"The person who 'worked' the Autopen had no idea whether or not Biden approved of what he was doing. There was no ORDER in writing, and it was an absolutely illegal act perpetrated by the Radical Left Insurrectionists who illegally ran the Biden Administration."

Aside from having previously called the Biden autopen executive orders and pardons null and void, Trump is now adding a call to action for arrests and potential criminal prosecution with a "price to pay" that has "to be a big one."

"Every one of them should be arrested for what they have done to our Country," Trump's statement concluded. "They didn't win the Presidency but, when you think of it, neither did Joe Biden.

"The whole thing was RIGGED. There must be a price to pay, and it has got to be a BIG ONE!"