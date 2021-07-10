×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Media Bias | democrats | woke | messaging | elections | midterms | 2022

Growing Number of Dems Fear Party Has Become Too Woke

a protest mob marches down the street to protest liberal activist things
(Bill Clark/AP)

By    |   Saturday, 10 July 2021 02:31 PM

A growing number of Democrats are concerned their party is getting too "woke," which could run the risk of alienating future voters.

"You ever get the sense that people in faculty lounges in fancy colleges use a different language than ordinary people?" James Carville said, Axios reported.

"This is not how voters talk."

Kevin Drum, formerly with Washington Monthly magazine, wrote, "the truth is that the Democratic Party has been pulled far enough left that even lots of non-crazy people find us just plain scary — something that Fox News takes vigorous advantage of."

Whether the left's messaging has been effective or not will be revealed during the midterm elections. While the woke rhetoric might be good for media coverage, results for future elections could prove disastrous electorally, Democrat strategists fear, according to the report.

Conversely, Ibram X. Kendi, author of "How to Be an Antiracist" decried the idea the left was too woke by instead claiming Republicans "have conjured an imagined monster to scare the American people and project themselves as the nation's defenders from that fictional monster."

However, one Senate aide said it is "bye-bye majority" if Democrats run on "extreme wokeness."

Others have pulled back from the woke rhetoric, such as former NYPD captain Eric Adams, who this week won New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.

"If we are for SAFETY — we NEED the NYPD!" Adams' campaign site reads. "At the same time we face a crisis of confidence in our police."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A growing number of Democrats are concerned their party is getting too "woke," which could run the risk of alienating future voters.
democrats, woke, messaging, elections, midterms, 2022, cancel culture, defund the police
248
2021-31-10
Saturday, 10 July 2021 02:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved