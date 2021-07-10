Growing Number of Dems Fear Party Has Become Too Woke

A growing number of Democrats are concerned their party is getting too "woke," which could run the risk of alienating future voters.

"You ever get the sense that people in faculty lounges in fancy colleges use a different language than ordinary people?" James Carville said, Axios reported.

"This is not how voters talk."

Kevin Drum, formerly with Washington Monthly magazine, wrote, "the truth is that the Democratic Party has been pulled far enough left that even lots of non-crazy people find us just plain scary — something that Fox News takes vigorous advantage of."

Whether the left's messaging has been effective or not will be revealed during the midterm elections. While the woke rhetoric might be good for media coverage, results for future elections could prove disastrous electorally, Democrat strategists fear, according to the report.

Conversely, Ibram X. Kendi, author of "How to Be an Antiracist" decried the idea the left was too woke by instead claiming Republicans "have conjured an imagined monster to scare the American people and project themselves as the nation's defenders from that fictional monster."

However, one Senate aide said it is "bye-bye majority" if Democrats run on "extreme wokeness."

Others have pulled back from the woke rhetoric, such as former NYPD captain Eric Adams, who this week won New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.

"If we are for SAFETY — we NEED the NYPD!" Adams' campaign site reads. "At the same time we face a crisis of confidence in our police."