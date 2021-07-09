Rep. Burgess Owens to Newsmax: Education System Causing Hate of America

Utah GOP Rep. Burgess Owens told Newsmax that young people are graduating from college today with debt, an education that doesn't "really mean anything," and are convinced that they should hate America.

Appearing on "Stinchfield" Friday, Owens believes hate for America being displayed in many groups — including Black Lives Matter — is misguided. Owens said, "Let me tell you why you have people like that, making those kind of comments. It's because our education system that has our young people leaving college in debt with nothing that really means anything and hating our country."

Jordan Peterson, a Canadian psychology professor, echoed Owen's point on colleges. Some colleges are "enabling the activist disciplines," Peterson says, "which have zero credibility ... and by enabling the activist disciplines, they are allowing for the distribution of this ... absolutely nonsensical view that Western society is fundamentally a patriarchal tyranny. Which is absurd."

Coupled with some universities' teaching programs with zero academic credibility, they treat students like "sacred cash cows," saddling them with debt in which they cannot declare bankruptcy. "So what you essentially have is a form of indentured servitude. There's no excuse for that," Peterson adds. Because universities want to get students' loan money, they treat students as "fragile" because the universities don't want them to drop out.

Part of the curriculum being taught in colleges today is cultural Marxism, Owens says. "What cultural marxism is, it's a hatred of God, country, education, and the free market.

"It is built on chaos. It is purposely chaos. If you have people living in fear, they will grasp at any straw they can possibly grasp at, and anybody who promises them some semblance of safety."

