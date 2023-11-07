Democrats Retain Virginia Senate, Thwart Gov. Youngkin

Democrats have retained the Virginia Senate, blocking the clean sweep of Republicans in the state legislature and the governor's mansion and dealing a major blow to GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Newsmax called the race for Democrats.

Further, Cook Political Report has called 50 races for Democrats in the House of Delegates, at least stripping Republicans of sole control in that chamber.

One of the critical wins for Democrats came when Schuyler VanValkenburg won a critical seat by unseating incumbent Republican Siobhan Dunnavant. VanValkenburg won with nearly 53% of the vote and 61% of the votes in. Dunnavant's suburban Richmond seat had been seen as a key in the GOP pathway to a majority.

"Voters have chosen a new path forward with a bold vision for the future of Virginia," VanValkenburg said in his victory speech. "In the State Senate, I will continue to deliver on the issues that matter most to families in Henrico County."

All 140 legislative seats were up in Virginia, one of four states with legislative elections this cycle. By maintaining at least a slim majority in the House of Delegates (GOP led 52-48 coming in) and winning control of the state Senate (Democrats had 22-18 edge), Youngkin would have been able to get his 15-week abortion ban, a linchpin to his conservative agenda, voted into law.

Virginia is the only southern state that has not enacted stricter abortion laws since Roe v. Wade was abolished in June 2022.

Democrats campaigned on abortion, warning Virginians what's coming down the pike if Youngkin benefits from a Republican-led legislature. It is the one issue that's expected to drive the polls.

Youngkin extolled voters Tuesday to extend Republicans' "license to lead." He has called Virginia's races Tuesday the "most important elections in America."

It's being seen as a bell weather for how abortion could impact legislative and congressional races in 2024.

And the polling suggests the outcome will go down to the wire. A Washington Post poll last month showed that 47% of Virginians planned to vote Democrat for the House of Delegates vs. 45% who said they'd vote Republican. The decision is likely to be decided in roughly 12 districts in Hampton Roads, suburban Richmond and northern Virginia, according to the Associated Press.

Joe Biden won Virginia by 10 points over Donald Trump in 2020.