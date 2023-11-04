Gov. Glenn Youngkin to Newsmax: Virginia a Road Map for Conservatives

Virginia used to be controlled by Democrats, but GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin is hailing having flipped the state with common sense, exposing liberals for just "selling fear," and having "no agenda" and "no plan."

"Let's be clear: They don't know how to create jobs; they're damaging our economy with Bidenomics; they don't stand up for parents and school; they diminish education standards; they demeaned law enforcement, crime goes up; they waste money; they haven't done anything for behavioral health," Youngkin told Newsmax host Tom Basile from the campaign trail Friday in an interview that aired on Saturday's "American Right Now."

"The Democrats have no agenda. They have no plan. All they can do is try to sell fear."

Republicans once were woefully behind politically in the once-blue state, but Youngkin hailed Virginia being the road map for conservatives flipping a state to their views and values.

"We're the party of hope, we're the party of tomorrow, we're the party of the shining city on the hill — with unbridled opportunity for all Virginians — and the other side has nothing but fear," he continued. "And I will tell you, hope beats fear every day of the week."

Virginia is one of four states — the others are Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Jersey — with legislative elections this year. Virginia's off-year schedule and narrowly divided politics typically mean the state is a place to test messaging and scrutinize voter sentiment before the coming year's presidential cycle.

"Well, 22 months ago, Virginia was lost," Youngkin told Basile. "It was totally controlled by Democrats, all the state offices, both houses, our Senate and our House of delegates, both our federal senators, and everybody else seemed to be a Democrat, and the state was just literally moving in a direction that was driving people away," Youngkin said. "They were moving away faster than they moved here from other 49 states.

"And so we brought a whole different approach: common sense, conservative policies and governance that works."

Virginians, like so many moderate Americans, show conservatives can flip states from long-term Democrat control.

"Let's just remember: Virginia is purple in lots of places, and yet we're seeing even the independents say, 'No, we like common-sense conservative policies, we like what's happening,'" Youngkin continued.

Among the top issues that show the way for American conservatism is the homing in on the long-running Democrat playbook with racking up votes in early voting.

"We just decided that we were going to hold nothing back, the rules are the rules," he said.

"When I came in, we had this long early voting season and I just thought, well, there's no reason why we should leave votes on the sidelines. Let's get people out to vote and let's win this, and let's demonstrate to the nation that common-sense conservative policies and leadership can win and we can flip a state that was going the wrong direction and have it go in the right direction."

One long-held Democrat fall back has been unilateral rights to abortion, but Virginia is showing the way there, too, stripping that as a top partisan voting issue.

"It begins with the fact that the liberal left wants no constraints at all on abortion," he said. "They nearly got a bill passed before we came in that would extend abortion all the way up through and including birth, paid for by taxpayer money and folks across Virginia.

"Remember the former governor saying that we will keep a child comfortable while we decide whether that child lives or dies. Virginians were disgusted by that. It's so extreme, and that's what they want to do again. They turned around and don't fully want to admit the fact that we have gotten to a place where people can come together.

"I've been clear: I support a bill to protect life at 15 weeks when a baby can feel pain, and that's a place that Virginians can come together. We've got nearly 70% of Virginians that would support that position, and the Democrats have nothing else to run on."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com