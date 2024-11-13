WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | republicans | house | hakeem jeffries | nancy pelosi | joe biden | pramila jayapal

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: I Own 2024 Election Losses

By    |   Wednesday, 13 November 2024 02:59 PM EST

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told Democrats on Wednesday they are unlikely to win back the House and took responsibility for the loss, Axios reported.

Jeffries made the comments during a closed-door caucus with Democrats. Until the meeting, Jeffries had repeatedly said Democrats had a realistic chance to take back the house.

"The buck stops with me," Jeffries said, according to Axios. "There is a mathematical 'possibility' we could still take the majority, but not a 'probability.'"

One lawmaker told Axios Jeffries was "responsible" but not apologetic. The lawmaker said everyone shouted 'no' when he said he accepted total responsibility, Axios reported.

House Democrats told Axios they don't expect Jeffries to face any real blowback over Democrats' failure to take back the house, with the party reeling after losing four Senate seats and the White House.

"I have a feeling people would say this would never have happened under Pelosi" a progressive lawmaker told Axios, referencing Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The lawmaker said Jeffries should've done more to push Biden to drop out earlier.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., a member of the Progressive Caucus, told Axios Jeffries "has the complete respect and support of the caucus."

"There are no cracks here, and in fact, most people think it was a heroic effort," Huffman said.

Outgoing Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., criticized leadership for working so much with Republicans.

"We had this situation where we had Democrats in the minority in the House who felt incumbent upon us — we can debate whether or not that was the right thing or not — to fix Republicans' lack of being able to govern and instead of letting it show through that they couldn't govern time after time after time," Jayapal said at a press conference.

Jeffries is expected to run unopposed for reelection when House Democrats hold leadership elections next Tuesday.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told Democrats on Wednesday they are unlikely to win back the House and took responsibility for the loss, Axios reported.
democrats, republicans, house, hakeem jeffries, nancy pelosi, joe biden, pramila jayapal, jared huffman
311
2024-59-13
Wednesday, 13 November 2024 02:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved