DCCC Head Merz to House Dems: Don't Get Too Comfortable

With just 11 days to go before Election Day, Julie Merz, the executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, warned Democrats not to get too complacent if they want to take back the House.

House Minortiy Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ campaign arm sent a memo to colleagues citing internal polling that shows nearly two dozen races within a few percentage points, Axios reported.

Democrats are increasingly concerned former President Donald Trump will win re-election and the Senate looks to be trending toward Republicans. House Democrats see themselves as the last line of defense against a Trump presidency.

"In the worst case scenario, if we don't hold on [to the White House], I think we will win back the House," New Democrat Coalition Chair Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., told Axios.

Kuster said many races aren’t just within the margin of error, but are effectively tied.

Julie Merz, the executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee maintained in a memo she would “rather be us than them.” Internal polling puts 21 of 25 races rated as "toss-up" by Cook Political Report within a 3 percentage-point margin.

"Now is not the time to take our foot off the gas, nor is it time to get comfortable with the enthusiasm we are seeing on the ground," Merz said. "I don't need to tell any of you how important it is that Leader Jeffries is serving as Speaker Jeffries when it comes time to certify the election on Jan. 6, 2025."