No matter the outcome of the midterms, Democrats will still need to improve their messaging for the 2024 presidential election, Democrat strategist James Carville said Tuesday.
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program, Carville criticized both his own party and the media for not preparing voters enough, arguing many casting ballots believe Democrats will "defund the police," which Carville insisted will not happen.
"The one thing that drives me nuts is that more people are going to vote today that think that if the Democrats have power, they will defund the police, which is demonstrably not true, than people who are voting today that think that if the Republicans get control of Congress, they'll shut the government down to focus cuts on Social Security and Medicare, which is demonstrably true," Carville said. "So I would criticize Democratic messaging and the media for letting people go to the polls with a massive misunderstanding of what the consequences of their votes are."
Carville singled out Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, as the best Democrat candidate at messaging this election cycle. Ryan is running against Republican J.D. Vance for senator in Ohio.
The Democratic Party needs to be "more focused," ahead of the next presidential election, when it is likely former President Donald Trump will be running again. Carville theorized Democrats' willingness to change their messaging will be completely dependent on the results they receive in the midterms.
