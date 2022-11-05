Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Dems Too Little, Too Late on Crime Wave

Democrats are throwing a Hail Mary in trying to pin crime on anyone but their own policies, according to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax.

"This is like their Russian hoax, or their improper Ukrainian conversation — which turned out to be perfectly justified ... or Jan. 6: 'When they're in trouble, they lie,'" Giuliani told "Saturday Report." "So, I mean, this is a probably one of the more ridiculous lies. This is hardly a Republican conspiracy.

"It took place in 17 Democrat cities last year, record numbers of murder. New York has nothing to do with the Republican Party. It's been controlled by Democrats for 20 years.

"As soon as a Democrat got back in control in New York, we had riots again. We had the police being blamed for everything. We have the police turning their back on the police commissioner because they thought his irresponsible actions got a police officer killed, and they weren't so far wrong."

The past Republican mayors of New York City were the only ones to keep the crime in check — which included former Mayor Michael Bloomberg when he was a Republican — Giuliani told host Rita Cosby.

"This has been a disaster since the city went back after myself and Bloomberg," he continued.

"Now contrast that with the fact that under the two of us, I took New York City from the most dangerous city in America, the safest large city in the United States, and Bloomberg kept it that way. So we had 20 good years. This is all because of Democrat policies.

"There's no magic to this, Rita."

Giuliani excoriated Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul for making what he called a historical debate gaffe in asking Republican governor candidate Lee Zeldin why crime was "so important" to him.

"You saw one of those things that's going to make debate history," Giuliani said, noting, "now we know why we have so much crime."

"We have a governor that's not engaged. We've got a mayor that's not engaged, and when he is engaged, crime goes up.

"So what we need is a comprehensive approach. We basically have to cancel all their policies that created it. First of all, the bail."

Giuliani said there are 7,000-8,000 criminals on New York City streets that were not there when he was mayor, because New York Democrats have moved to cashless bail and pass laws handcuffing the police instead of criminals.

"They're the career criminals who are creating the new random crimes that's kind of a new phenomenon," Giuliani said. "They're the ones that are doing the smash and grabs in the stores — where they don't care who's there."

Giuliani said he has cracked the code, albeit easily and with common sense, on keeping Americans safe.

"The trick to reducing crime is stay ahead of them," he continued. "It's hard work. It's 24-hours-a-day work."

Giuliani pointed to how he made New York City's Time Square a once-thriving tourist mecca.

"I straightened this place out, right here at Times Square, which is in front of me, using horses, walkie-talkies," he said. "And that's how I started this — the crime, the anti-crime unit, and plainclothes in the crowd."

Midterm voters need to vote with personal safety in mind.

"I'm expecting a major Republican victory, sending them a message: You're riding this train right into the communist station of George Soros and one-world government, and part of that is destroying our cities, destroying our religions, destroying our children," Giuliani concluded.

