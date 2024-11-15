Report: House Dems Sick of Rep. Pelosi

Several House Democrats told Axios they are tired of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for talking about where the party went wrong in this year's election.

"She needs to take a seat," and let House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., lead the caucus, one senior Democrat lawmaker told Axios.

Democrats were annoyed when Pelosi told The New York Times last week that President Joe Biden should've dropped out of the race sooner.

"There may have been other candidates in the race," Pelosi said.

The comments caused more finger-pointing between the Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden camps, Axios reported. Democrats were initially supportive of Pelosi over the summer when she worked to push Biden out of the race following a widely panned debate performance.

While Democrats picked off three Republican incumbents in Jeffries' home state of New York, they only knocked off one Republican incumbent in Pelosi's home state of California.

"He did a masterful job in New York in this election," Pelosi said of Jeffries in the Times interview.

Axios said Democrats are frustrated Pelosi hasn't faded from the spotlight like she promised when she gave up her position in leadership in 2022.

"I understand that this is a difficult transition for her, not being the leader, but she is not," explained the member of the Congressional Black Caucus. "She needs to understand what her new role is."