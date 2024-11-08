WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nancy pelosi | joe biden | donald trump | kamala harris

Pelosi Suggests Biden Should Have Exited Race Sooner

By    |   Friday, 08 November 2024 03:00 PM EST

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday suggested President Joe Biden should have exited the presidential race sooner.

"Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race," Pelosi, who was reelected this week to a landmark 20th term, said in an interview with The New York Times.

"And as I say, Kamala [Harris] may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don't know that. That didn't happen. We live with what happened.

"And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different."

Biden dropped out of the race in mid-July and quickly endorsed Harris to take on Donald Trump.

Up to that point, a party's presumptive presidential nominee had never stepped out of the race so close to an election.

Pelosi, who was among the top Democrats who called for Biden to end his campaign, also clapped back at Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for saying that Democrats lost because they "abandoned working class people."

"Bernie Sanders has not won," Pelosi said. "With all due respect, and I have a great deal of respect for him, for what he stands for, but I don't respect him saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working-class families."

Pelosi suggested that cultural issues were more to blame for Democrats’ losses among the working class.

It was "guns, God and gays — that's the way they say it," she said. "Guns, that's an issue; gays, that's an issue, and now they're making the trans issue such an important issue in their priorities; and in certain communities, what they call God, what we call a woman's right to choose."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

