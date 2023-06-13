Dems' Discharge Petitions Target GOP Bid to Undo Biden Firearms Rule

House Democrats filed three gun control bills with discharge petitions on Tuesday, in an effort to counter a Republican-led bill that would repeal an administration firearm rule that was set during President Joe Biden's administration.

In a report published by Axios Tuesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., announced in a closed-door caucus meeting plans to move forward with the discharge petitions, which would push for the consideration of two background check bills and an assault weapons ban bill.

According to briefing materials shared with Axios, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act would establish near-universal background checks for gun sales, with exceptions made for both family and temporary hunting transfers. The Enhanced Background Checks Act would extend the firearm background check review period deadline from three to 10 days. And the Assault Weapons Ban would prohibit the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of semiautomatic weapons and magazines that can hold 15 or more rounds.

House Democrats have filed these bills at a time when Republicans plan to vote on a resolution to repeal a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule. The rule classifies handguns with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles, requiring them to be licensed.

On Monday, President Joe Biden's administration doubled down on its support of the rule, and released a statement threatening to veto attempts made by GOP members of the Freedom Caucus to reverse the ruling, even if it passes the Senate.

According to Axios, the discharge petitions could divide members within both parties. Some Democrats may be unwilling to sign the Assault Weapons Ban into legislation, particularly those from rural districts or those won by former President Trump in 2020. In fact, five Democrats voted against the bill last Congress.

Some Republicans, meanwhile, may not feel inclined to side with their party and sign the discharge petitions, particularly those who co-sponsored or voted for the Bipartisan and Enhanced Background Checks Acts, respectively.