×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | democrats | assault weapons ban

House Dems Push for Assault Weapons Ban

By    |   Tuesday, 13 June 2023 03:08 PM EDT

House Democrats are mounting a fresh attempt at passing gun control legislation by pushing Republicans on an assault weapons ban, The Washington Post reports.

Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., is leading the push for an assault weapons ban, along with Reps. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and Mike Thompson, D-Calif., who are looking to attach bills to expand background checks for gun purchases.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said on Tuesday that Democrats plan to put the GOP on notice over the issue, just before the three Democrats introduced their petitions on the floor of the House, the Post reports.

"While the American people are calling for progress, it remains clear House Republican leadership refuses to take this issue seriously. The American people deserve more from their elected representatives," said Thompson, who the Post notes has repeatedly introduced bipartisan bills to expand background checks over the last 10 years. "Action on gun violence prevention is long overdue. The only question is will Republicans join us in bringing these bills up for a vote."

House Democrats previously passed an assault weapons ban last year, but five Democrats voted against the legislation and only two Republicans voted in favor of it. The Senate never voted on the legislation.

"I think, basically, there will be a great distinction between what we do with our discharge petitions and what my Republican colleagues are doing with Mr. Clyde," McBath said on Tuesday, referring to Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who recently introduced a bill to roll back a regulation on a firearm accessory.

McBath added, "I'm willing to help this process play out, however long it takes."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Democrats are mounting a fresh attempt at passing gun control legislation by pushing Republicans on an assault weapons ban, The Washington Post reports.
house, democrats, assault weapons ban
269
2023-08-13
Tuesday, 13 June 2023 03:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved