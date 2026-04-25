Zampoli Denies Ungaro Allegations, Epstein Ties

Paoli Zampoli is pushing back against allegations made by Amanda Ungaro about their past relationship, disputing her claims and denying any connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement to Newsweek, Zampoli, who serves as President Donald Trump’s U.S. special envoy for "Global Partnership," said he met Ungaro in New York when she was 19, rejecting her assertion that she was younger at the time.

"Now they say she was 15," he said. "The distortion of the information is out of control."

Ungaro has alleged the relationship was abusive, accusing Zampoli of controlling behavior and physical mistreatment. She has also claimed she was exposed at a young age to elite social circles, where she says young women were vulnerable to exploitation, and has said she had contact with individuals connected to Epstein.

Zampoli dismissed her allegations, describing Ungaro as "out of control" and suggesting she is seeking attention.

"Let’s invent something more — that’s what this has become," he said.

He also denied any personal relationship with Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

"I never had any personal engagement with Mr. Epstein," Zampoli said. "It was part of the New York scene — that’s it."

Zampoli said the allegations have taken a toll on his family, particularly his son.

"She destroyed my son," he said. "He is the biggest joy of my life."

He also addressed questions about his contact with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after Ungaro was deported to Brazil, saying he reached out out of concern for his child.

"Honestly, I was worried about my 15-year-old boy," Zampoli said. "Did I pull favors? No. Was she illegal? That’s for them to decide."

Ungaro has said she plans to continue speaking publicly about her claims and is willing to provide further details.