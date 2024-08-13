Dems Woo Uncommitted Delegates to Avoid Convention Clash

Democrats are attempting to prevent an embarrassing internal party clash inside next week's National Convention, even as they are expecting demonstrators on the streets of Chicago against the U.S. role in the Israel-Hamas war, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

About 30 uncommitted delegates representing the Democratic primary voters who opposed President Joe Biden — mainly over what they consider his favoring Israel — will have unfettered access to make their voices heard inside Chicago's United Center, where the convention will be held.

Efforts that have been going on for months to defuse these tensions, as well as efforts to soothe hurt feelings over Vice President Kamala Harris replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee, have led to some progress, according to the Times.

However, contrary delegates are still planning to make their presence known, threatening the display of unity that Democrats hope to show at the convention to bolster their chances of defeating former President Donald Trump in the election.

Uncommitted delegates have said, in interviews, the real threat is posed to their communities and to Palestinians is by Trump, whose administration was overwhelmingly favorable to Israel. But the delegates have demands that will almost assuredly not be met before the convention starts — such as a private meeting with Harris, an arms embargo on Israel, and altering the Democratic platform by moving U.S. foreign policy away from Israel, according to the Times.

They have also demanded privileges for the convention itself — such as speaking time for delegates, credentials for staff connected to the uncommitted movement, and a prominent speaking slot for Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care physician who has volunteered in Gaza.

Without a fulfillment of these demands, Layla Elabed, one of the founders of the Uncommitted protest organization, said the uncommitted delegates have promised their presence at the convention will be very vocal and noticeable.

But Yaz Kader, one of two uncommitted delegates from Washington, told the Times that there still could be time for Democratic officials to stave off disruptions.

"It's not unrealistic to begin to have this conversation" before the convention starts Monday, he said, adding that it could be with Harris' White House or campaign staff if not with the vice president herself.

Harris, who has separated herself from Biden in tone if not policy, has called for an immediate cease-fire and has pledged to "not be silent" on Palestinian suffering.