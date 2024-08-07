Ben Carson to Newsmax: Prepare for Democrats' 'Massive Gaslighting'

In the run-up to the Nov. 5 election, there will be "massive gaslighting," former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Speaking to "The Chris Salcedo Show" about a comment Tim Walz's wife, Gwen, made about smelling tires during Black Lives Matter riots, Dr. Carson said it was hypocritical because it was the Black people in the community — their — "tires that are burning. It's their buildings that are burning."

"And I hope a lot of the people who are being hoodwinked will just stop for a minute and use their brains, put them in gear.

"There's going to be massive gaslighting over these next few months, and they're attempting to fool people and to make them believe that they're on their side. They are not. They are power grabbers.

"They want to fundamentally change this country into something else. And if you want an example of what happens when you do that, just look south to Venezuela."