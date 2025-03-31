Harvard/Harris Poll: Dem Party Approval at 37 Percent

The Democratic Party is still struggling to gain traction among voters since November's election defeat, with a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday showing its approval rating at 37%.

The national survey of 2,746 registered voters taken March 26-27 showed 63% of respondents had an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 1.9 percentage points.

Although the approval rating was 1 percentage point higher than in February's poll, it still was 10 points lower than in October. The disapproval rating was 1 percentage point higher last month but 10 points lower in October.

When asked whether they wanted moderate Democrats to find compromises with the Trump administration, 55% of respondents agreed, but just 27% of Democrats. A total of 73% of Democrats supported efforts by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to fight harder against President Donald Trump's agenda.

Even though 61% overall said they will take a wait-and-see approach with Trump before deciding on his actions, 69% of Democrats said they should oppose everything Trump does. Also, 63% of Democrats said the party should oppose efforts to reduce government expenditures, while 61% of all respondents are in favor of cutting government waste.

Still, 71% of respondents, including 57% of Democrats, 77% of Republicans, and 77% of independents, believed Democrats need new moderate figures to lead them. But 46% of Democrats believe extremists such as Ocasio-Cortez are the future of the party.

The poll actually showed better results than recent surveys, with approval ratings in surveys by NBC News and CNN reaching record lows.

The NBC News poll released March 16 found that only 27% of voters said they had a positive view of the Democratic Party, and 55% had a negative view. Additionally, 20% of Democrats polled said they have a negative view of the party.

The CNN poll conducted by SSRS, also released March 16, showed the party with a 29% favorability rating, with 52% of Democrat-aligned adults saying the Democrat leadership is taking the party in the wrong direction. Forty-eight percent said the party's leaders were taking them in the right direction.