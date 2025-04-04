WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | aoc | senate | chuck schumer | new york | alexandria ocasio-cortez

Data for Progress Poll: AOC Leads Schumer in 2028 Primary

By    |   Friday, 04 April 2025 11:51 AM EDT

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., leads Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., by almost 20 points in a head-to-head poll of a potential 2028 New York primary race.

Ocasio-Cortez leads Schumer 55% to 36% in a poll of likely voters conducted by Data for Progress, a liberal polling firm. Nine percent of voters were undecided, according to the poll.

Schumer's popularity has dropped among Democrats after he voted to advance a Republican spending bill rather than risk a government shutdown.

Schumer has the lowest favorability rating of all New York Democrats polled, according to the survey.

"This poll really does show that Democrats are united in just wanting to stand up, wanting to fight, wanting to see someone taking a stand for them," said Danielle Deiseroth, executive director of Data for Progress.

The survey found 84% of Democrats say the party is not doing enough to stand up to President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Schumer has filed paperwork to run for a sixth term, while Ocasio-Cortez has not ruled out a primary challenge.

The poll of 770 likely voters was conducted from March 26 to March 31 by text message and web panel. The margin of error was ±4 percentage points.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., leads Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., by almost 20 points in a head-to-head poll of a potential 2028 New York primary race.
democrats, aoc, senate, chuck schumer, new york, alexandria ocasio-cortez
204
2025-51-04
Friday, 04 April 2025 11:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved