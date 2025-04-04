Data for Progress Poll: AOC Leads Schumer in 2028 Primary

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., leads Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., by almost 20 points in a head-to-head poll of a potential 2028 New York primary race.

Ocasio-Cortez leads Schumer 55% to 36% in a poll of likely voters conducted by Data for Progress, a liberal polling firm. Nine percent of voters were undecided, according to the poll.

Schumer's popularity has dropped among Democrats after he voted to advance a Republican spending bill rather than risk a government shutdown.

Schumer has the lowest favorability rating of all New York Democrats polled, according to the survey.

"This poll really does show that Democrats are united in just wanting to stand up, wanting to fight, wanting to see someone taking a stand for them," said Danielle Deiseroth, executive director of Data for Progress.

The survey found 84% of Democrats say the party is not doing enough to stand up to President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Schumer has filed paperwork to run for a sixth term, while Ocasio-Cortez has not ruled out a primary challenge.

The poll of 770 likely voters was conducted from March 26 to March 31 by text message and web panel. The margin of error was ±4 percentage points.