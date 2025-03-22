AOC Positions Herself as Party Leader

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., spoke at a rally in Denver on Friday alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as part of their "Fight Oligarchy" tour.

The rally comes following a The New York Times report from last week that the House progressive was rumored to be eyeing Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.'s seat after he supported the continuing resolution. Now, she's doing rallies across the country. But it's not clear the play is for the Senate ranking member's chair, which won't be in question for another four years.

Still, according to Abbas Alawieh, a senior progressive strategist, Ocasio-Cortez's high profile, coupled with her criticism of fellow Democrats, could position her to fill the leadership vacuum plaguing the Democrat party.

"Some of the most effective, strategic and responsive leadership happening in this moment is coming from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and she's doing it better than many Democrats that we see nationally," Alawieh said, according to The Hill. "She is reminding the party what real leadership that is responsive to the energy of movements actually looks like."

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez held their first rally on Thursday, joining the bandwagon of condemnation focused on the defacto head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, while also taking shots at Republican members of Congress.

As it stands, Republicans control the House, Senate, and the White House. And a recent Quinnipiac poll has shown that Democrats, for the first time, have disdain among their own supporters.

On X, user Ellie A, who cited the poll, said "The Democrats will do no self reflection about why this is and will therefore remain completely out of touch."

"They've learned nothing," she added. "They will learn nothing."

So far, there appear to be no reports indicating self-reflection from Democrats, but there has been no shortage of finger-pointing at their own members.

Ocasio-Cortez has not shied away from calling out fellow party members, posting to X on Friday praising former Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., for his condemnation of Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., after he supported the continuing resolution.

"I was wrong about you," Lamb, "and I'm sorry," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "Where do I submit my Conor Lamb apology form."