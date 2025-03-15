Lawmakers Trade Jabs Over Spending Bill Vote

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., traded jabs online with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over the new spending bill, or continuing resolution, approved by Congress.

The contentious process included a handful of Senate Democrats joining majority Republicans to approve the stop-gap spending plan. Ocasio-Cortez, posted about her displeasure with anyone who supported the spending, regardless of party. That got picked up by Sinema. And it was on.

Part of the back and forth relates to the use of the filibuster by the minority party to stall legislation. That can be overcome with a 60-vote tally in favor of the legislation. That is how this new spending plan was approved.

AOC commented, "In fact, the same Dems who argue to keep the filibuster "for when we need it" do not, in fact, use it when we need it."

Sinema then reposted with an added comment of her own. "Literally zero Senate Democrats support the filibuster. 38 voted to filibuster the continuing resolution yesterday. 8 who previously voted to eliminate the filibuster (1/19/22) did not filibuster. 1 who previously campaigned against the filibuster did not filibuster."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., flipped his opposing stance and helped rally some Senate Democrats to support the bill, even after digging in his heels leading up to the final hours.