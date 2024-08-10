Newsom's Office Paying Famous Photographer $200K a Year

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office hired a famous photographer on a $200,000 yearly salary six months ago, Politico reported Saturday.

Charles Ommanney, who has held clients such as Mark Zuckerberg and former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, was reported taking photos of the California governor this week while he picked up trash of an abandoned homeless encampment in Los Angeles.

Notably, though, right before President Joe Biden was set to debate former President Donald Trump, Newsom's office, in a side-step to the traditional State of the State address before a live audience, released a video featuring the California governor speaking from a podium against a dramatic backdrop — speaking more broadly to national issues such as abortion, guns, homelessness, climate change and call outs to "red states."

The video, among which featured shots from Ommanney, according to Politico, appeared suited for a national audience. During the post-debate Q&A, the California governor touted Biden's performance as president and said Americans shouldn't turn their back on him for "one performance."

Ommanney's substantial salary of $200,000 annually makes him one of the highest-paid individuals in Newsom's office, standing out in comparison to the governor's own salary of $234,101 last year.